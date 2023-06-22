Bonds for Repairs at Apollo High School Approved

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Apollo High School is set to get about $15 million in needed repairs and improvements.

At Wednesday night’s meeting, the St Cloud Area School Board unanimously approved bonding $15 million dollars for planned Apollo High School repairs. The school district will repay the bonds over the next 20 years.

The district’s Executive Director of Finance and Business Services, Amy Skaalerud, says the bonds were necessary to keep up with the school’s ten–year facility plan.

Everything we do when it comes to long-term facilities maintenance ties back to our 10-year plan. When that report was done in 2020, they essentially came out and said, “Here are all of your projects that that we see you need to do in 10 years, here's how much you're levying every year” and there was clearly a gap.

The final effect of the bonds on taxpayers will become clear later this year as the board determines the tax levy.

Skaalerud says the move was necessary due to the size of Apollo, and the ongoing maintenance needs of other buildings in the district.

The repairs to Apollo High Schools are expected to be completed in 2024.

