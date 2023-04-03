Longtime Handyman’s Employee Retires After 47 Years With Business

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A longtime employee at Handyman's Hardware will be punching out for the last time later this week.

Paul Wesenberg is retiring Friday, after 47 years working for the east St. Cloud business.

He says he started as a store associate while in high school and worked his way up to being a pivotal part of the business.

I can't believe it's been 47 years. I started out just part-time but here I am retiring after all these years. Every time I think about it I catch myself saying wow because it's hard to believe this chapter of my life is closing.

Wesenberg says his knowledge of the store has been helpful, especially for customers who don't always know what they are looking for.

They sometimes don't know what to call something so they describe it. As I'm listening, I figure out what it is and then I show them where it is and how to use that piece to fix their problem. That's what I love doing.

Wesenberg says his advice to people entering the workforce is to find a job you truly love and you will never call it work.

While Wesenberg may be calling it a career from Handyman's he won't be in retirement long. He plans to do some part time work at Munsinger Clemens Gardens.

