Long-Term Care Residents in CentraCare System Receive Vaccine

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare began rolling out the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for long-term care residents this week.

On Tuesday, twenty residents were vaccinated at Carris Health – Care Center & Therapy Suites in Willmar, followed by 20 residents at CentraCare – St. Benedict's Community in St. Cloud on Wednesday.

Residents who have already had COVID-19 and meet the guidelines for the vaccine will still receive it as the period of immunity to the virus after exposure is still unknown.

Officials say vaccination clinics will continue to move through the various care centers this week and next week.

The clinics are part of the dispersal plan outlined by the CDC that prioritizes the most vulnerable including frontline healthcare workers and people in congregate care facilities.