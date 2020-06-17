Long Standoff Follows Shooting At Minneapolis Apartment
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minneapolis police say one person was critically wounded by gunfire before a standoff that lasted nearly five hours before officers realized the suspect had fled.
SWAT officers and negotiators were called to the north Minneapolis apartment building shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The wounded man was taken to the hospital. Police spokesman John Elder says the man was not shot by police. Elder says about 1:40 p.m. police discovered the suspect had left the scene.
Authorities have not provided the circumstances of the standoff or the shooting.
Identities of those involved have not been released.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app