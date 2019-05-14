Long Prairie Woman Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash
LONG PRAIRIE -- A Long Prairie woman is hurt after a two vehicle crash in Todd County.
The incident happened just after 11:00 Tuesday morning on Highway 71 near 180th Street in Round Prairie Township.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 21-year-old James Panek, of Long Prairie, was heading south on Highway 71 when he attempted to make a left turn into a gas station and was hit by another vehicle heading north. Panek was not hurt.
The driver of the second vehicle, 52-year-old Tami Notch, was taken to Long Prairie Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.