Long Prairie Woman Hurt in Todd County Crash

SAUK CENTRE -- A Long Prairie woman was hurt in a crash up in Todd County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 71 near Sauk Centre.

A car driven by 57-year-old Maria Ruiz was going north when she lost control and spun out into the southbound lanes and was struck by a pickup.

Ruiz was taken to the hospital in Long Prairie with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pickup driver, 45-year-old Wade Kampsen of New London, was not hurt.