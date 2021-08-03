Long Prairie Drive-In Hosting Free Family Movie Night Mid-August

Summer nights were made for drive-in movies. I think that's something we can all agree on. Minnesota is lucky enough to have at least 7 drive-in theaters. That number has grown slightly because of the pandemic. If you've never been to a drive-in theater before, we've got the best reason for you to get to one.

The Long Drive in Long Prairie, Minnesota is hosting a free family movie night on Wednesday, August 18.

Get our free mobile app

It's the perfect last 'hoorah' before the kids head back to school for the fall. They'll be showing the film, 'CROODS 2' around 9 p.m. Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. 'CROODS 2' is an animated comedy that the whole family can enjoy.

In addition to the free admission, they'll also be giving one free small popcorn to the first 100 cars through the gate. So, what are you waiting for, grab a blanket, lawn chair and friends.

The event is sponsored in part by the Todd County Health and Human Services, Todd County Collaborative, Health and Human Services' Child Protection Team and Todd County's Mental Health Local Advisory Council.

According to the official Facebook event page, "each year they plan to hold a community event to give back to the community and support our children and families."

The Long Drive-In will also have a variety of snacks for purchase at the concession stand including pizza, nachos, hot dogs, pulled pork BBQ, ice cream, candy, popcorn, beverages and more.

10th Annual Butterfly Release Honors Lost Loved Ones in St. Cloud

Autocross Returns to St. Cloud, Circuit Coming in 2022