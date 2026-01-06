Teen Rolls Truck On Icy Highway 71 In Long Prairie
LONG PRAIRIE (WJON News) -- A pickup driver was hurt in a rollover in Todd County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday on Highway 71 near Long Prairie.
Nineteen-year-old Nathan Brown of Long Prairie was driving south on the highway when he lost control and rolled. The State Patrol says the highway was snow/ice-covered.
Brown was taken to Long Prairie Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
