Lois S. Stenger, 82, St. Cloud

September 13, 1941 - January 15, 2024

Lois Stenger, a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed on peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on September 13, 1941, in Albert Lea, MN., to the late Elmer and Ida Jenson.She attended Albert Lea High School, had a joyful childhood on her family's farm, and then earned a Master's Degree in Primary Education from Mankato State University, focusing on the first grade. Lois had an impactful career as a teacher at different school systems where she touched the lives of countless students over the years.

On July 19th, 1964, she married Stuart Immer, and together they were blessed with four children: Susan, Nancy, Julie, and Michael. Lois took a hiatus from formal teaching while raising her children. Yet every snow day when school was canceled, out came the stored school supplies for reading assignments, spelling quizzes and math problems.

Lois dedicated herself to raising her children, helping with 4-H projects, teaching Sunday school and supporting Stuart in harvesting on the farm. When the children grew up, she returned to her passion as a teacher at Storden-Jeffers Elementary School.

As a loving mother, Lois always prioritized her family. She was a source of unwavering support and guidance, instilling in her children the values of compassion, perseverance, and integrity. Her grandchildren brought immense joy to her life, and she cherished every moment spent with them.

Lois was an exceptional cook, gardener, and canner. She delighted in preparing delicious meals for her loved ones. The local veterinarian was always known to schedule his farm visit at lunch times. Lois also had a passion for knitting beautiful custom blankets as gifts for family and friends.

In 1999, she married John Stenger, and they enjoyed outdoor activities together, such as four-wheeling and fishing. They cherished the time spent with their grandchildren. Lois and John shared a passion for gardening and reading and were active members of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Since 2017, Lois was blessed with the companionship of Paul LeDuc. They loved playing cribbage, travel and discussing current events and social issues.

Lois passed away at the age of 82 on Monday, January 15th at Cherrywood Advanced Living in St. Cloud, MN. She will be lovingly remembered by her four children: Susan (Owen) deCathelineau of Spicer-MN, Nancy (Patrick) Saunders of Denver-CO, Julie Immer of Melbourne-FL, and Michael (Shannon) Immer of St. Michael-MN. She will also be deeply missed by her grandchildren: Jessica Immer, Rebecca Immer, Breanna Immer, and Cole (Becky) deCathelineau, as well as her great-grandchild: Calvin deCathelineau and her sister: Barbara Kevin of Cottonwood-AZ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Ida Jenson, Stuart Immer, John Stenger and Paul LeDuc, who passed away in 2023.

A memorial service will be held on February 1st at 11:00 am at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, located at 4310 County Road 137 in St. Cloud, MN. Prior to the service, there will be a visitation starting at 10:00 am. Following the service, a reception will be held to honor Lois's memory.

The family kindly requests donations to be made to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Music Ministry in Lois's memory. This request reflects Lois's love for music and her appreciation for the church's music ministry. Flowers may be ordered through St. Cloud Floral.