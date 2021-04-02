Lois Marie Dierkes, 77, Foley

August 18, 1943 - March 30, 2021

Lois Marie Dierkes, age 77, of Foley, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2021 at The Gardens at Foley. Visitation will take place from 4:00 – 7:00 PM, Monday, April 5, 2021 at the Foley Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12:30 PM, Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with a visitation 11:30 AM-12:30 PM prior to the Mass. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate.

Lois was born August 18, 1943 in St. Cloud, MN to John and Mary (Tschacher) Abfalter, deceased. She lived in Blaine for 20+ years, where she raised three children with Dennis Dierkes. Eventually she returned to Foley. She enjoyed the casino, word searches, game shows and crafting, and especially meals out with family. Lois was a dedicated worker in the restaurant industry for many years. Her biggest priority in life was her family.

Lois will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children, Deb (Chris) Brown, Chrissy Hillman, Mike (Lynn) Dierkes. Her grandchildren include Ryan and Rob Brown, Eric Green and Lauren and Danielle Hillman; great- grandson Mason Green, and Daniel, David, John, and Mark Dierkes. Her close family of eleven siblings includes four sisters: Joan Corrigan, Shirley Chmielewski, Judy Peschl and Mary Jo Barthelemy, and seven brothers: Jack, Bob, Jim, Ken, Michael, Eugene, and Dave Abfalter, as well as many loved in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.