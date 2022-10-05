Lois “Louie” Ann Fuchs, 60, Little Falls

February 17, 1962 - October 3, 2022

Lois “Louie” Ann Fuchs, 60, resident of Little Falls, died Monday, October 3, 2022 at her home in Little Falls. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Monday, October 10 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service from 9:30-11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

Louie Fuchs was born on February 17, 1962 in Watkins, Minnesota to the late Gerald Fuchs of Bowlus and Shirley Keller of Fairbanks, AK. She lived in following states throughout her life: Alaska, Texas, Arizona and Minnesota. She loved her NASCAR #48 “Jimmy Johnson”, Vikings, cross-stitching, fishing, riding her Uncle’s pontoon at Clear Lake, visiting and spending time with her granddaughter, Brooklyn Duren.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Jason Nelson of Erwin, PA, siblings, Lori (Andy) McNeil of Fairbanks, Alaska, Larry (Pam) Fuchs of St. Cloud, Ken (Shannon) Huckenpoehler of Richmond, Amy (Brian) Resseman of Remington, Virginia, Joseph (Jessie) Fuchs of Royalton, Gerald (Widi) Fuchs, Jr., of Madison, Virginia, Jeffrey (Sara) Fuchs of Holdingford, Amanda (Marc) Ahles of Little Falls, and Jeremy (Elizabeth) Fuchs of Bowlus. brother-in-law Kasey Craig and her beloved dog, Chena. Aunts and uncles, DuWayne (Marilys) Simmons of Sauk Rapids, Franklin (Irene) Simmons of Santa Marie, CA, LeRoy (Sharon) Simmons of Watkins, Allen Simmons of Watkins, David (Kathy) Simmons of North Pole, AK, Jeanene Brough of Salem, IN, and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Orwin and Lucille Simmons, half-sister, Jennifer Craig, uncles, Howard Simmons and David Brough.