Lois B. Pearson, 92, St. Cloud

February 10, 1930 - January 6, 2023

Lois Bernice Pearson, age 92, Minneapolis, MN, died Friday, January 6, 2023 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community, St. Cloud, MN. There will be no funeral services. Burial will be in Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. Arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Lois was born February 10, 1930 in Minneapolis, MN to Carl and Ingeborg (Schlin) Pearson.

She worked as an executive secretary at Honeywell for her entire career. Lois’s time at Honeywell included working directly for Edison W. Spencer during his tenure as chief executive and chairman.

Lois was true and loyal to her friends and family, independent and a lot of fun with a very witty sense of humor. She was also a dedicated member of Richfield Lutheran Church. Lois enjoyed traveling and seeing the world. From relaxing trips to Arizona, whitewater rafting in the Grand Canyon to meeting family in her parents native country of Sweden and everywhere in between.

Throughout her life Lois devoted her time and resources to many philanthropic causes. Top among her causes were her church, national parks, public television, the arts, military/veteran assistance, and several charities related to health care and research.

Survivors include a niece, Lori Jacobson and her son, Jordan Stenberg; and goddaughter, Carol Luce. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, June (Pearson) Jacobson, brother-in-law Lee Jacobson, and nephew, Bruce Jacobson.

Memorials are preferred to Richfield Lutheran Church or Alzheimer’s Association.