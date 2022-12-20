Logan E. K. Wasilowski, 17, St. Cloud

May 8, 2005 – December 16, 2022

Logan Emmanuel Krueger Wasilowski, also known as Logan Johnson, age 17, died on Friday, December 16, 2022 at his home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Christ Church Newman Center, St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 1:30-6:00 PM Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at his parent’s home, 19 Joseph Court, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Logan’s life began on May 8, 2005 in Minneapolis, MN at just 26 weeks gestation, weighing only 15 oz. His strength and determination helped him to surpass a lifetime of challenges in spite of a fragile medical state he was able to experience and enjoy a lifetime of outings. Logan attended St. Cloud area schools and enjoyed playing baseball with the St. Cloud Miracle League, attending church, going to movies, swimming and going on family trips.

Logan is survived by his parents, Nancy Wasilowski and Morgan Krueger, of St. Cloud and Lisa (Jesse) Johnson, of Owatonna; siblings, Antonio, Ian, India, and Kennedy; grandmothers, Linda Johnson and Shirley Krueger, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by sisters, Sky and Analee; brother, Paul; grandparents, Burnell and Emil Wasilowski, Vernon Krueger, and Peter Johnson.

Logan’s family would like to thank the many medical providers, educators, and others who showed him love and care throughout his life.