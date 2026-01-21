Weather Related Announcements for Wednesday, January 21st
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Wednesday, January 21st, 2026.
SCHOOLS CLOSING EARLY:
--Eden Valley-Watkins schools will be closing at 2:00 p.m.
If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.
