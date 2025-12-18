Weather Announcements for Thursday, December 18th, 2025

Weather Announcements for Thursday, December 18th, 2025

Photo by Srikanth Sistu on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Thursday, December 18th, 2025.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

SCHOOLS:
-- Paynesville is closing 2 hours early.

-- Eden Valley-Watkins is closing at noon.

If you have a weather-related announcement, you can call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.

MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes

A Plymouth, MN home that has been listed for sale for nearly $1.5 million includes an indoor pool, waterslide, a putting green, and plenty of space inside and outside for entertaining. The home is listed by Coldwell Banker Realty agent Gregg Larsen.

Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty

 

Categories: Closings, From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON