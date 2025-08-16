St. Paul Monopoly Brings Local Landmarks To The Game Board
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The squares for the Minnesota edition of a popular board game have finally been revealed. At a ceremony Thursday night at Can Can Wonderland in St. Paul, the properties for the St. Paul edition of Monopoly were unveiled. Some of the historic landmarks, cultural sites, and charitable organizations picked include: Como Park Zoo and Conservatory, The Science Museum of Minnesota, Cafe Latte, Raspberry Island, and the Cathedral of St. Paul.
What was picked to be on the Chance and Community Chest Cards and tokens?
Top Trumps School Club was picked for the Chance cards, and the Pioneer Press and Wind Chill were picked for the Community Chest Cards. The tokens include a boot, a top hat, a ship, a cat, a car, a thimble, a dog, and a wheelbarrow. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and other business leaders were on hand at the unveiling ceremony, which was followed by a St. Paul Monopoly Party at Saint Paul Brewery on Friday. Monopoly is celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2025 and has over one billion players in 114 countries.
Where can I get a copy of the St. Paul Monopoly game?
You can pick up a copy of St. Paul Monopoly online at us.toptrumps.com/saintpaul or at the following businesses:
Can Can Wonderland
Cafe Latte
Wabasha Street Caves
Hmongtown Marketplace
Union Depot
Saint Paul Festival and Heritage Foundation
Minnesota Wind Chill
Saint Paul Winter Carnival Store
See Photos of the game below, and the list of all the locations to be a part of the game:
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
