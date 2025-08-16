ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The squares for the Minnesota edition of a popular board game have finally been revealed. At a ceremony Thursday night at Can Can Wonderland in St. Paul, the properties for the St. Paul edition of Monopoly were unveiled. Some of the historic landmarks, cultural sites, and charitable organizations picked include: Como Park Zoo and Conservatory, The Science Museum of Minnesota, Cafe Latte, Raspberry Island, and the Cathedral of St. Paul.

St. Paul Monopoly Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Read More: "Free Parking" Comes To St. Paul With Monopoly Edition

Get our free mobile app

What was picked to be on the Chance and Community Chest Cards and tokens?

Top Trumps School Club was picked for the Chance cards, and the Pioneer Press and Wind Chill were picked for the Community Chest Cards. The tokens include a boot, a top hat, a ship, a cat, a car, a thimble, a dog, and a wheelbarrow. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and other business leaders were on hand at the unveiling ceremony, which was followed by a St. Paul Monopoly Party at Saint Paul Brewery on Friday. Monopoly is celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2025 and has over one billion players in 114 countries.

St. Paul Monopoly Top Trumps/Winning Moves loading...

St. Paul Monopoly Top Trumps/Winning Moves loading...

Where can I get a copy of the St. Paul Monopoly game?

You can pick up a copy of St. Paul Monopoly online at us.toptrumps.com/saintpaul or at the following businesses:

Can Can Wonderland

Cafe Latte

Wabasha Street Caves

Hmongtown Marketplace

Union Depot

Saint Paul Festival and Heritage Foundation

Minnesota Wind Chill

Saint Paul Winter Carnival Store

See Photos of the game below, and the list of all the locations to be a part of the game:

St. Paul Monopoly Top Trumps/Winning Moves loading...

St. Paul Monopoly Top Trumps/Winning Moves loading...

St. Paul Monopoly Top Trumps/Winning Moves loading...

St. Paul Monopoly Top Trumps/Winning Moves loading...

St. Paul Monopoly Top Trumps/Winning Moves loading...

St. Paul Monopoly Top Trumps/Winning Moves loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

St. Cloud Antique Auto Club's 2024 Car Show The St. Cloud Antique Auto Club or Pantowners held its 49th Annual Car Show & Swap meet in 2024. The show had a wide array of classic cars on hand for people to check out.

2024 Minnesota Yacht Club, Day 1 The first-ever Minnesota Yacht Club Festival took place on Harriet Island on July 19th and 20th with a star-studded lineup. Check out all the pictures from the day 1 bands.