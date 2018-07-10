Local Group With Passion for the Outdoors Plans Fun Events

ST. JOSEPH -- It's all the fun of an escape room just outside in the great outdoors. The HIKEhoppers group is offering a series of Park Escapes again this summer at Kraemer Lake Wildwood County Park.

Spokesman Matt Jensen says they have two different options called "Catch a Serial Killer" and "The Witch's Curse".

If you've ever done an escape room we kind of bring that outdoors to the park. So instead of an escaping room, you're doing puzzles and trying to find things along the trails. Kind of a brain teaser type thing.

Spokeswoman Mindy Jensen says they created the games themselves.

Yeah, we actually do. And then we convince our friends to come out and try them out to make sure they work, and that they are engaging and fun for all ages.

Matt Jensen says each escape takes about 90 minutes. You can reserve your time for this Thursday through Sunday or next weekend on their website . The cost is $25 per person, but you can get 30 percent off if you enter the code "escape30" just for WJON listeners.

Mindy Jensen says since they started their group last June they've been working closely with the Stearns County Parks Department, and they plan to eventually grow to other counties as well.

Besides the park escapes, HIKEhoppers is hosting other events this summer as well including a Hike and Brew, Park Play Camps, and Hike and Yoga.

HIKEhoppers is just a group of four local people who want are people to be more active outside.