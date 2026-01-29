ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A new business in St. Joseph has been recognized with a statewide award.

The House Food and Tap is the winner of the "Excellence in Economic Development Award", which was announced on January 22nd. The awards recognize projects and professionals in the economic development industry who have gone above and beyond or overcome significant challenges in the last year. The Project of the Year recognizes a project that has had a positive impact in Minnesota, demonstrating collaboration, creativity, and complexity while retaining employment and capital investment.

The House Food and Tap opened in downtown St. Joseph in March of 2025.

The food options include Spyhouse Coffee, Brick Oven Pizza at The House, 98 Hawaiian Grille, and Joetown Smashburger.

The food hall concept is that the space is a small restaurant incubator model, where kitchens will change out as they move on to their own place.