Lloyd Donald Eggert, 63, Albany

October 12, 1960 - October 8, 2024

Lloyd Donald Eggert, 63, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2024, at the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo with his family by his side.

Lloyd was born October 12th, 1960, in Albany to Albert and Marcella (Dirkes) Eggert. He went to school at Holy Family School and graduated from Albany High School. He was joined in marriage to Doris Koopmeiners on August 25, 1984. After Lloyd and Doris married, they bought their first home in Albany, MN. He worked as a Cement Mason Foreman for most of his career and later as a truck driver. Lloyd was a kind and softhearted man who would give the shirt off his own back to a loved one in need. He fiercely loved his children and grandchildren and spent many hours cheering them on at their dance and gymnastic recitals, wrestling matches, and basketball and football games. It meant the world to his grandkids to see him smiling on the sideline cheering them on.

Lloyd loved to cook with his favorite recipe being his liver dumpling soup, AKA Roast Beef for his grandkids. He shared his passion for cooking with his children by teaching them all about the art of a good BBQ and canning. Lloyd also enjoyed spending his free time with family and friends, taking his Harley motorcycle out for a ride, gardening, and deer and pheasant hunting. Most recently, Lloyd was working with his son, Jordan, running a sawmill together. Lloyd was a family man through and through, and his legacy of kindness and love will live on in his children, grandchildren, and all those he has touched.

Lloyd is survived by his ex-wife, Doris Eggert, and their children, Jordan (Jess) Eggert, Sartell; Zach (Amanda) Eggert, St. Martin; Nathan (Paige) Eggert, Avon, and Lanaia (Jared) Dobmeier, Albany. He is also survived by his brothers, Albert Eggert, Oregon; Larry (Judy) Eggert, Albany; Fred Eggert, Avon; Danny Eggert, Albany; Mike Eggert, Albany; Jim Eggert, Albany, and Sister-in-Law Alice Eggert, St. Cloud and 8 Grandchildren, Danielle, Liam, Charlotte, Genevieve, Dominic, Adaline, Camden, and David.

He is preceded in death by his parents Albert and Marcella (Dirkes) Eggert, his brother, Ray Eggert, nephew, Josh Eggert, Becky Eggert, sister-in-law, and Grandson, Jackson Eggert.

The visitation for Lloyd will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Albany. A celebration of life will be held at Doris’s house, from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and a eulogy will be held at 4:00 p.m. If you have any questions regarding the celebration of life, please contact a family member.