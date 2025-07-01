March 3, 1938 - June 27, 2025

Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Haberman, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully just before 11:00 p.m. on June 27, 2025, with her husband at her side. She spent the last week of her life surrounded by her children, grandchildren, sister, brother-in-law, and close friends.

Liz was born on March 3, 1938, in Holdingford, Minnesota, to Ambrose and Tillie Ebnet. She graduated at the top of her class from Holdingford High School and attended business school in St. Cloud before moving to Minneapolis, where she was soon followed by the love of her life, Roderick “Rick” Haberman. They were married on May 28, 1957, and recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary.

Liz and Rick’s life together was one of adventure, love, and enduring partnership. They met at the Colosseum in St. Cloud, where they danced—and shared their first kiss. Together, they raised seven children: Mark (deceased), Barb (Steve), Mike (Kay), Di, Larry (deceased), Keith (Virginia), and John (Lynne). Liz was a proud grandmother to many, including Steven (Gus), Natalie, Matt, Derek, Tim, Alex, Sarah, Joe, Emmett, Isabel, and Sam (step-grandchild), and had numerous great-grandchildren who brought her endless joy.

Liz lived a life rich with purpose and spirit. She was an at-home mother for over two decades, fully present in the lives of her children. Later, she returned to work, passionately teaching at-risk youth at Coon Rapids Junior High and Anoka Senior High. Liz’s heart for service extended to her faith life—she was a dedicated member of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Anoka, where she sang in the choir, as well as the Newman Center in St. Cloud.

Her love for music and singing was a lifelong passion. Liz first sang in the St. Stephen’s Catholic Church choir, then the St. Tim’s Catholic Church choir, followed by The Woodbury Chorus Orchestra—with which she toured Europe performing in Austria and Germany. Later in life, she sang at the Newman Center in St. Cloud as well as with the Minnesota Center Chorale (MCC). She played piano beautifully and once taught lessons to local children. Her voice and laughter were ever-present gifts to those around her.

Liz’s adventurous spirit defined her life. She backpacked in the mountains of Wyoming, Montana, and California; paddled through the Boundary Waters; camped in every season (including snow-filled Minnesota winters); and sailed with Rick on Lake Superior and through the Caribbean, the Bahamas, and the Sea of Cortez. She and Rick bicycled through the countryside of Ireland with their daughter Di, and later took a memorable road trip through both Scotland and Ireland with their daughter Barb and son-in-law Steve. She thrived in nature, in movement, in connection—and always with Rick by her side.

Deeply connected to the natural world, Liz was a lifelong advocate for the environment. She respected the earth and taught those around her to care for it as well. Her environmental consciousness was rooted in both her experiences outdoors and her deep appreciation for Native American values and culture, which she identified with and admired. She donated time and money to environmental causes, was an active member of the Sierra Club, and lived a low-impact life. Liz and Rick, with the help of their children and many friends, built a fieldstone house on 20 acres of property outside Holdingford, Minnesota, where Liz lived with Rick for the last several decades.

Liz also had a lifelong love of Minnesota sports—especially the Twins and the Vikings. She enjoyed watching games, keeping up with players and seasons, and talking sports with friends and family. For her, it was simply fun: a source of entertainment, energy, and good conversation that added color and joy to everyday life.

She is survived by her loving husband Rick, her children and their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sister Colleen (Doug), and her sister-in-law Sharon. She was preceded in death by her sons Mark and Larry; her parents Ambrose and Tillie Ebnet; cousin Ronnie Ebnet (Crystal), who was like a brother to her; and Rick’s parents.

Those who knew Liz will remember her as strong, smart, and passionate—athletic and independent, joyful and endlessly curious. Her presence filled a room, her laugh lit up hearts, and her deep love for her family was the center of her world. She made each person she encountered feel seen and cherished.

Liz's funeral mass will be held on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Light Parish, 11700 293rd Avenue NW, Princeton, Minnesota. Lunch will follow the service.

A Celebration of Liz’s Life will take place on Saturday, July 5, from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the family land—43894 115th Avenue, Holdingford, Minnesota—with live music, food, and a bonfire. In Liz’s honor, all are invited to sing, laugh, share memories, and celebrate a life well-lived and deeply loved. May her love for nature, her joy for life, and her boundless spirit continue to inspire all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Liz’s memory to St. Labra Indian School (https://www.stlabre.org) or The Wilderness Society (https://www.wilderness.org/)