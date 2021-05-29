Little Falls Woman Seriously Hurt in Crash
CAMP RIPLEY -- A Little Falls woman was seriously hurt in a two vehicle crash north of Camp Ripley in Morrison County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 371 and 243rd Street.
Troopers say 28-year-old Heather Bauer of Little Falls was attempting to go east on Highway 371 across the southbound lanes near 243rd Street when she was struck by a pickup.
Bauer was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The pickup driver, 58-year-old David Blue of Motley, was not hurt.
