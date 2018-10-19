Little Falls Woman Hurt in ATV Crash Near Royalton

ROYALTON -- A Little Falls woman was taken to the hospital after being thrown from her ATV Thursday.

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of 63rd Street and 210th Avenue in Bellevue Township, northeast of Royalton.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Emily Bartkowicz was heading east in the ditch along 63rd Street, when she attempted to go over an approach, hit a culvert and was thrown from the ATV.

She was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital for a back injury.