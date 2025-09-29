July 29, 1942 - September 25, 2025

Edward Anthony Tillman, Jr., 83 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Thursday, September 25 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A private family graveside service will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. The military rites will be conducted by the Little Falls American Legion Post #46.

Edward was born on July 29, 1942 in Little Falls to the late Edward N. and Dorothy (Grabowski) Tillman. He grew up in Little Falls and attended Little Falls Community Schools. Ed served his Country proudly in the United States Army from August 6, 1959 until his honorable discharge on July 20, 1962. He also served in Army National Guard until 1977. After his military discharge, Ed returned to Little Falls. Edward was united in marriage to Carol Podraza on November 9, 1970 in Roberts County, South Dakota. The couple made their home in Little Falls. Throughout his life he worked the following jobs: Hennepin Paper Mill, New Flyer and drove for Employment Enterprises, Inc. during his retirement years. He was a retired volunteer fireman for the Little Falls Fire Dept. Ed was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and the Little Falls American Legion Post #46. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, shaking dice, watching Nascar, the Minnesota Twins, the Minnesota Vikings and the Timberwolves.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carol Tillman; son, Darren (Nicole) Tillman; grandsons, Nathaniel (Kayla Whitehead) Tillman, Alex Tillman and Charlie Tillman; siblings, Rosie (Roger) Grotbo, Mary Jean (Ron) Esser, David Tillman, Donald (Cathy) Tillman and Jerry Tillman; brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard (Bernice) Podraza, Mary Taylor and Jerry (Marcy) Podraza.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Sr. and Dorothy Tillman; father and mother-in-law, Stanley and Marcy Podraza; sister-in-law, Patricia Tillman and a brother-in-law, Louie Taylor.