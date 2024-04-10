Little Falls Man Run Over by Tractor – Airlifted to St. Cloud

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - A man was airlifted to St. Cloud hospital Tuesday after being run over by a tractor.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of a man run over by a tractor at a home near 85th Avenue, north of Flensburg in Pike Creek Township.

Get our free mobile app

Officials believe 22-year-old Albin Oldakowski of Little Falls was trying to pull a tractor and trailer out of the mud using another tractor and trailer. He got caught under the wheel of the tractor that was stuck and was run over.

He was sent to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by ambulance and then airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

THIS MONTH'S MOST-READ STORIES:

Poultry Farms Using Lasers to Keep Wild Birds Away

Benton County Fair Announces Grandstand Lineup

GALLERY!! The Foley Mansion is Ready for the Public