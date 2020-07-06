Little Falls Man Hurt in Rollover Near Pierz

PIERZ -- A Little Falls man was hurt in a crash up in Morrison County. The Sheriff's Office says that just before 4:00 a.m. Sunday deputies responded to a report of a one vehicle crash near the intersection of Highway 25 and 123rd Street, about two miles south of Pierz.

Twenty-year-old Mitchell Holtz was heading north on the highway when his vehicle left the road and hit an approach launching the vehicle into the air and causing it to roll.

Holtz was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries.