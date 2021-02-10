Lisa Marie Ginter, 55, Little Falls

May 16, 1965 - February 8, 2021

Lisa Ginter, 55, of Little Falls, died Monday, February 8, 2021 at Residence. Visitation will be at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service on Friday, February 12 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Saturday, February 13 from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM all visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 13 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church- Little Falls with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Harding. Please respect the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask if attending the visitation or funeral.

She was born on May 16, 1965 in Little Falls Minnesota the daughter of Roman and Martha (Bzdok) Woitalla. She grew up in the Pierz/Harding area where she attended and graduated from school. Lisa was united in marriage to Kent Ginter on September 20, 1997 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding, MN. The couple made their home in Little Falls. Lisa started her working career at the age of 18 at Camp Ripley. She worked at Camp Ripley for 37 years. She was a very valued, hardworking and dedicated employee who always went the extra mile! Most of those years were spent working in the Facilities Management Office. Lisa always began her workday early so she could share a cup of coffee and some laughs with fellow employees. Lisa made it a point to share her skill of making large amounts of great food whenever there was a gathering. Whenever popcorn was made, her nose never failed her, and she was right there with her movie theater popcorn container and a big thanks to the person who made it. Although her career was important to her, Lisa was a dedicated wife and mother to Kent and Kailey first and foremost. She loved them well and treasured her family and embraced every moment spent with them. Her life was living example of faith, "And be kind compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.." Lisa will be truly missed by all those who had the privilege of spending time with her, we are not sure what we did to deserve her but thank her for showing us how to live courageously through the challenges she faced. She loved camping, fishing, hosting parties, garage sailing, playing cards, shopping and her family. Kailey and Kent were the center of her life. Lisa's whole world revolved around them. They had the utmost loving and caring relationship. Kailey at such a young age fought the battle with her each day, with little or no complaints. They had always hoped in beating this disease!

She is survived by her husband Kent Ginter of Little Falls; daughter, Kailey Ginter of Little Falls; mother, Martha Woitalla of Harding; siblings, Steve (Teresa Smieja) Woitalla of Pierz, Brian (Jenean Hayes) Woitalla of Pierz; David (Cari Hunnel) Woitalla of Brainerd, Gary (special friend, Jessica Johnson) Woitalla of Monticello, Stacy Foust (special friend, Teddy Kasper) of Pierz; sisters-in-law, Laura (Arnie) Wieczorek and Andrea (Ron) Rivetts of Little Falls and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by father, Roman Woitalla; brother, Mark Woitalla; sister-in-law, Pam Woitalla; father and mother in law, Duane (Janean Daniels) Ginter.