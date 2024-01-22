Linus H. Heying, 99, Waite Park

August 12, 1924 - January 19, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Linus H. Heying, age 99, of Waite Park, who passed away on Friday, January 19, 2024 at Sterling Park Senior Living in Waite Park. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in Waite Park. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park.

Linus was born on August 12, 1924 to Bernard and Katherine (Kohorst) Heying in Richmond, Minnesota. He was drafted into the United States Army and Honorably Served his country during World War II where he was deployed to Northern France in the Ardennes and Rhineland. He was united in marriage to Theresa G. Voigt on May 10, 1951 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. Linus worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs, retiring in 1983 after 40 years of service. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428.

Linus was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather who enjoyed visiting with his family and friends. He enjoyed cars, going for drives and playing Old Time music on his accordion and piano. He will be remembered for his easy going nature, good sense of humor and quick wit.

He is survived by his children, Ruth (Mike) Schaffer, Rita (Lou) Brunckhorst, Marion (Walter) Rieder, Roger, Martha (Ben) Kaehler, Michael (Kristy), Marlene, and Joseph (Susan); 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Theresa; granddaughter, Michelle Schaffer; daughter-in-law, Cathie Heying (wife of Roger); and 15 siblings.

A special thank you to the staff of Sterling Park Senior Living for their loving and compassionate care of Linus.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.