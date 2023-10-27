Linda S. Palmer, 58, Sartell

February 6, 1965 - October 26, 2023

Celebration of Life will be 4:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Linda S. Palmer, age 58, who passed away Thursday at Good Samaritan Home in Howard Lake. Burial will be at a later date.

Linda was born February 6, 1965 in Youngstown, OH to John and Sally (Koehler) Dempsey. She married Terry Palmer on April 13, 1985 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Linda moved to Holdingford when she was in grade school, and since then has lived in St. Cloud and Sartell. She worked as a Transportation Para for the Sauk Rapids/Rice School District for many years, retiring in 2020. Linda also was a bartender at the Sauk Rapids VFW and was a day care provider. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sauk Rapids VFW Post #6992 Auxiliary, and was a candy striper at the St. Cloud Hospital. Linda enjoyed flowers, crafting, Minnesota Wild games with family, Lakes Jam, antiquing, and her dog, Bailee. She was fun, outgoing, loving, a great cheerleader, and was most proud of her family. Linda was a strong woman who taught her children to be strong. She was very proud of her Irish heritage.

Survivors include her husband, Terry of Sartell; son and daughter, Josh of St. Joseph and Melissa (Jordan) Schmidt of Sartell; parents, John and Sally Dempsey of Eagle Bend; brothers, Bob (Laura) Dempsey of Eagle Bend and Jim (Kathy) Dempsey of St. Cloud; her dog, Bailee; and many nieces and nephews.