Linda M. Liebl, 53, Paynesville

December 22, 1969 - August 11, 2023

attachment-Linda Liebl loading...

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Linda M. Liebl, age 53, of Paynesville. Linda passed away peacefully on August 11 at her home with family at her side. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Entombment will take place in the St. Louis Parish Mausoleum in Paynesville.

Visitation will be held from 4-7p.m. on Wednesday and after 10 a.m. on Thursday, BOTH at the St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville.

Linda was born on December 22, 1969 in St. Cloud, MN to James and MaryAnn (Ludwig) Fasbender. She grew up near Roscoe and attended Paynesville schools. She married Scott Liebl on August 18, 1990 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of St. Scholastica in 1991 and her Masters degree from St. Cloud State University in 1998.

Linda worked at the College of St. Scholastica as a Library and Reference Assistant and taught at Rush City Public School as a K-12 Media Specialist. She spent most of her career at the ROCORI School District from 1992-2018 as a Media Specialist, Technology Coordinator, English Teacher, Knowledge Bowl coach, Yearbook Advisor, RMS Golf coach, dance chaperone and most importantly as the Chairperson for the Committee for Uplifting Spirits and Boosting of Morale!

Linda also served as Sts. Peter and Paul Parish religious education instructor, St. Louis Parish lector and adoration and on Koronis Hills Board of Directors. She loved to read, write, play piano, garden, bicycle, paddle board and was involved in Ladies golf league, Saturday morning golf league, Friday Mahjong Club, Tuesday Friends on Bikes Club and ROCORI Book Club.

Linda would like to be remembered as “a child-like child of God, loving wife, kooky mom, bubbly teacher, true friend, spunky golfer who hid gnomes in trees, rabid reader, and otherwise unique woman who left goofy smiles and raised eyebrows in her wake”!

Linda is survived by her husband Scott, her sons Mack (Naomi) of Pasadena, CA and Benjamin of Brookings, SD, her sister Patti Fasbender, her brother Joe (Christina) Fasbender and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Linda in death were her parents James and MaryAnn, her infant sister Amy and father-in-law John.

Our family is eternally grateful for the overwhelming display of prayer, love, and support from our beautiful network of family and friends and will do our very best to pay it forward!

A special thank you to the wonderful care received at CentraCare Paynesville and Coborn’s Cancer Center which allowed us to enjoy Linda’s antics for many additional years!

In lieu of flowers or statuaries, Linda had requested memorials to ROCORI Dollars for Scholars c/o Roz Jungels. A link to their page can be found here.