Linda Jacobson, 67, Little Falls

December 10, 1952 - September 7, 2020

Linda Jacobson, 67-year-old resident of Little Falls passed away on September 7 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 17 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, a visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday, October 17 at the funeral home. The family request that you wear your Minnesota Twins clothing if you plan on attending the service on Saturday, October 17.

Linda was born on December 10, 1952 to Lester and Dorothy (Berggren) Doucette in Minneapolis, MN. She attended school in Little Falls graduating with the class of 1971. She then attended St. Cloud Technical College graduating in 1991. Linda married Eric Jacobson on June 11, 1983 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. The couple later divorced. She worked for the Little Falls School District. She loved sewing, knitting, reading, listening to music, and crossword puzzles. She was a life-long Minnesota Twins fan. Linda had a quick wit; dry sense of humor and her smile would light up the room. She loved and was very dedicated to her children, friends and family.

Linda is survived by her children, Bob Jacobson of St. Paul, Tom (Cassie),(granddaughter Lumen) Jacobson of Shoreview, Steven Jacobson of St. Cloud, Heather (Jason Ortiz-Crespin) Jacobson of St. Paul, Molly (Kyle Lorge) Jacobson of Coon Rapids; siblings, LeeAnn Doucette of Little Falls, Colleen (Verne) Betlach of Florida, Patrick Doucette of Little Falls; and sister-in-law, Sue Doucette of Little Falls.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Michael Doucette and a nephew, Jesse Henry.