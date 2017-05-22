Linda Eggert, 69, Rice

July 1, 1947 - May 20, 2017

Memorial Services will be 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Linda Eggert, age 69, who passed away at her home on May 20, 2017. Rev. Jerry Dalseth will officiate. Visitation will be 2 hours prior Wednesday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids. Burial will take place at a later date.

Linda was born to Charles and Lois (Boyles) Peterson on July 1, 1947 in Omaha, Nebraska. Linda then grew up in Fergus Falls where she graduated high school and attended Fergus Falls Community College. She then spent time in Little Falls raising her two children before moving to the St. Cloud area. Linda married her best friend, Arnie Eggert on October 17, 1992 in St. Cloud and worked as a Dietary Aide at County Manor for over 17 years before retiring in 2011. She loved spending time with her grandkids, watching the Vikings, and playing computer games. Linda especially loved to connect with her friends and family on Facebook. Linda is described as being her family’s biggest cheerleader and giving unconditional love to everyone who knew her.