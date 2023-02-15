Linda A. Raine, 75, Waite Park

January 21, 1948 - February 11, 2023

Linda Ann Raine (nee. Hutzel), 75, of Waite Park, MN, passed away on February 11th, 2023 surrounded by family at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Memorial Services will be at 1:00 PM on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Atonement Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be at a later date in the Glenwood Municipal Cemetery, Glenwood IA. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home.

Linda was born in Mason City, IA, the oldest of 9 children. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1966, North Iowa Community with an Associate in Arts in1968, and Mankato State College with Bachelor of Science in 1970. Linda married Rex Owen Raine on December 21, 1968.

Linda served the State of Minnesota for over thirty years, both at Winona State University and St. Cloud State University, retiring from the Study Abroad office in May 2013.

Linda was a member of Girl Scouts of America since childhood. She served as a counselor, troop leader, and product sales coordinator. She received the following awards for her dedication to volunteering and a lifetime of service: Outstanding Volunteer Award, Appreciation Pin, Honor Pin, Thanks Badge I, Thanks Badge II, Elsie Mooers Award. Linda was a member of the Green Hat Society - Granite City Chapter since its conception serving as originating vice-president and current president.

Linda contributed to her local community by working on the Waite Park hiring committee and the planning committee for Spass Tag-Family Fun Fest.

She is survived by daughter, Michele (Chuck) Lingl, sons Owen (Sean O’Leary, Dave Lankford, John May) Raine, and Adam (Jane) Raine; grandchildren Anna and Daniel Lingl; Siblings Donetta Lucas, Sandy (John) Firsching, Terry Smith, Cherry Hutzel, Steve (Sherri) Hutzel, Donald (Susie) Hutzel, Mike (Karen) Hutzel; god-son Jake Hutzel; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

She is preceded in death by husband, Rex Raine; parents, Donald & Donna Hutzel; brothers, David and Rick Hutzel; and brothers-in-law, Josh Lucas and Mike Smith.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Lakes and Pines, 400 2nd Ave S, Waite Park, MN 56387.