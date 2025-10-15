Man Pleads Guilty for Starting Fire in His Lincoln Center Room
FOLEY (WJON News) -- A man charged with starting a fire inside a St. Cloud homeless shelter has pleaded guilty.
Twenty-four-year-old Devon Fullerton pleaded guilty to one count of 2nd-degree arson.
Police were called to 630 Lincoln Avenue Southeast on April 11th for a report of a fire that was set inside the Lincoln Center. The fire was discovered in room 18, where Fullerton was a tenant at the center.
Officers believed Fullerton had intentionally set fire to clothing in his room as well as to the wall of his room. They also allegedly found a small can of WD-40 lying close to the burnt portions of the clothes.
Several witnesses said they saw Fullerton go into his room with a sledgehammer and heard him slamming it against the wall of his room. The witnesses say he then left the room about three to five minutes later and black smoke was coming from the room.
Fullerton will be sentenced in January.
