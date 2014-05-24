Lincecum Wild, But Giants Beat Twins 6-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Pablo Sandoval and Brandon Hicks homered to back a wild Tim Lincecum, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2 on Friday night.

Lincecum (4-3) struck out four and walked six in six innings. He allowed five hits and also had two wild pitches, escaping trouble in nearly every inning.

Joe Mauer and Chris Parmelee drove in Minnesota's only runs in the third.

Sandoval hit a three-run shot in the first, Hicks hit his eighth homer off Kyle Gibson (4-4) in the fourth and drove in another run in the seventh.

Gibson gave up five runs and five hits in five innings, working quickly and in command for all but the two homers. He struck out four and walked none.