Lin L. Walker, 74, Waite Park

October 10, 1946 – September 16, 2021

Lin L. Walker, age 74, of Waite Park, MN, died Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Love of Christ Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church. Funeral arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Lin Louise Coffey was born on October 10, 1946 to Erwin and Dorothy (Byrd) Coffey in Newark, New Jersey. She was an active and devoted member of Love of Christ Lutheran Church, St. Cloud. Lin enjoyed quilting, gardening, photography, traveling, both playing and teaching piano, going to the ocean, and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed sharing her Christian faith through teaching Sunday School and missionary trips.

Lin is survived by her children, George A. Deitrich IV, of Foley, MN, Tracy Deitrich of St. Cloud, Matthew (Denise) Deitrich of Levittown, PA, and Sean Deitrich of Waite Park, MN; siblings, Thomas Coffey, Robert Coffey, Joseph Coffey, James Coffey, and Sherry Hoehne; grandchildren, Heather, George V, Charles, Adam, Brittany, Ryan, Kyle, Jeremy, Kirstyn, Jana, and John; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Michael and Steven.