Lillian F. Dullinger, 85, St. Joseph and formerly St. Stephen

November 3, 1938 - November 7, 2023

attachment-Lillian Dullinger loading...

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen, MN for Lillian Frances Dullinger age 85 of St. Joseph, MN formerly of St. Stephen. She passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Reverend Ronald Weyrens and Reverend Robert Harren will be con-celebrants. Interment will be in the St. Stephen Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Friday November 10, 2023 and also one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday all at the St. Stephen Parish Hall. St. Stephen Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 P.M. on Friday at the Parish Hall.

Lillian was born on November 3, 1938 on a farm near St. Stephen, MN the daughter of Henry and Theresa (Wicker) Palmersheim. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1956. She was united in marriage to Delvin Dullinger on July 14, 1958 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen. Six children were born to this union. They then made their home for 63 years in St. Stephen where they raised their family.

Lillian enjoyed baking, canning, gardening, quilting, helped with church functions and also funeral luncheons. Most of all she enjoyed helping people and spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by; one son Kurt; and five brothers, Cyril, Maurice, Romie, Adrian, and Victor.

She is survived by; her husband, Delvin; her children, Denise (Steve) Libor, Keith, Gary (Sherry), Rick (Cathy), Brad (Gina); daughter-in-law Yvette; 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; one sister Norine Blenkush; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.