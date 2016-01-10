Lila B. Fasen, 89, Sartell

November 22, 1926 - January 9, 2016

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 13, 2016 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Lila B. Fasen, age 89 of Sartell who passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2016 at the Country Manor Health Care Center, Sartell. Reverend Timothy Baltes will officiate. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery, Sartell.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the St. Francis Xavier Gathering Space in Sartell. Parish prayers will at 4:00 p.m. followed by a St. Monica’s Christian Women Rosary on Tuesday at the Gathering Space in Sartell. Arrangements are being made by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Lila was born November 22, 1926 in Waite Park, Minnesota to Rudolph and Hildegard (Kilian) Spieker. She married Leo Fasen on June 5, 1947; he preceded her in death on September 29, 1962. Lila married Alvin Fasen on January 5, 1985 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Sartell. She lived most of her life in the Sartell area. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish and St. Monica’s Christian Women.

Lila enjoyed gardening, making rosaries and especially spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her strong faith, praying the rosary, and her gentle kind way.

Lila is survived by her husband, Alvin of Sartell; children, Mary (Keith Schommer) O’Connor of St. Cloud, Eileen (Ralph) Traut of Sartell, Jim (Yolanda) of Lincoln, Nebraska, Tom of Minneapolis, Carl (Mary) of Sartell, Linda (Leo) Pfeiffer of Springfield, Virginia, Ron of Hastings, Bill (Deb) of Sartell and Laura of St. Cloud; step-children, Stephen (Wendy) of Florida, Kevin (Arlene) of Spicer, Kathy (Allen) Klaustermeier of Sartell, Duane (Colleen) of Colorado, Jenny (Mark) Kotke of Kandiyohi, Mike of Washington, Jo of Washington and Jeff (Doreen) of Washington; numerous grandchildren and many great grandchildren; and brother, Rudolph (Bea) of Albert Lea.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Philip; grandson, Robert Fasen; daughter-in-law, Charlene Fasen; step-son, Gary; brothers, William, Kilian, and John; sisters, Mary Matz, Hildegard Richards and June Ringsmuth.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to St. Francis Xavier Parish, Sartell.