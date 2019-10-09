Life Church Underway with 5,800 Square-Foot Expansion

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud church is building toward the future.

Life Assembly of God is adding 5,800 square-feet to their existing building to help grow their ministry.

Pastor Dave Oler says the expansion includes more parking, a new lobby for community gatherings, and a larger children's ministry wing.

Currently most of the classrooms were on the second floor of our building and there is no handicap accessibility to get up there. So the plan is to how our children's ministry all on the first floor to be accessible to any family who comes through our doors.

He says when the original building was built roughly 40 years ago it was always meant to be a two phase project.

Oler says the expansion will also allow them to reconfiguration of the current building to give more permanent spaces for their Hispanic and deaf congregations.

This will give us some opportunity to accommodate a lot of different groups, whether its a language barrier with our Hispanic congregation or a speaking barrier with our deaf church. So we are really excited about giving those groups more intentional space.

Plans for the project began over a year ago and the church broke ground on the site back in August.

If all goes well they hope to have the expansion completed by March and to hold a dedication of the new space around Easter.

Life Assembly of God is located off of Clearwater Road.

