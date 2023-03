PRINCETON (WJON News) -- A level 3 sex offender is planning to move back into Sherburne County.

The Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old David Kangas Jr has served his prison sentence for sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

He plans to live in Princeton in the vicinity of 307th Avenue Northwest and 147th Street. Kangas has lived at the home previously.

Community notification meetings were held when he moved to that home.

