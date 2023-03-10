Level 3 Predatory Offender Moving to Foley

Level 3 Predatory Offender Moving to Foley

photo - Jay Caldwell

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Level 3 Predatory offender is moving into Foley.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Brent Rahm will be moving into rural Alberta Township, north of Foley on Thursday.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities say Rahm has a history of engaging in sexual conduct with teenage girls he's met online. Rahm has served his sentenced and is not wanted by police.

A community notification meeting will be held on Wednesday at Foley High School starting at 6:30 p.m.

Representatives from the Minnesota Department of Corrections and Benton County Sheriff's Office will be at the meeting to provide information and answer any questions.

 

 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

175 Years of Benton County History

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON