Letha L. Corrigan, 90, Foley

April 16, 1931 - May 18, 2021

Letha Lorraine (Muller) Corrigan was born April 6, 1931 in Roswell, Miner County, South Dakota to Paul and Laura (Hoffmann) Muller.

Letha grew up in the rural Roswell, SD area with her 10 siblings. She attended Burbank school in Epiphany SD. When her mother died, Letha was 12 and she quit school to take care of her younger siblings and run a household that had no electricity or plumbing. It always bothered her that she was unable to finish her education. Letha was determined to graduate, and she earned her GED in her 50’s.

She met her husband Jerome Corrigan on a blind date, which was arranged by her sister Marian. They saw the movie “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”. Apparently, the date was a success because they got married a few years later on January 4, 1951 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Howard SD. Early in their marriage they lived in Avon, Albany and New Brighton, eventually settling on their farm near Foley in 1957 where she worked as a homemaker and raised their children. Letha had a strong faith and was a very active member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. She was the church organist at St. Lawrence and later at the Foley Nursing Center. She was a member of St. Anne's Mission group and was a member of The Christian Mothers and served as president for The Christian Mothers from 1970–74. She also taught religion classes for many years and started/organized St. Lawrence's Parish library. Letha was a good cook and she made amazing fried chicken and baked bread that none of us can quite duplicate. Letha enjoyed crocheting, reading, playing piano, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her sons and daughters, Bill (Deb), Big Lake; Susan Corrigan, Milaca; Gary (Denise), Hillman; Anita (Donny) Montag, Foley; Betty (Dale) Bina, Emerado, ND; 18 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren; and sister Marian, Mitchell, SD

She was preceded in death by her husband Jerome; daughter, Nancy and grandson, Jason; brothers and sisters, Loretta, Maurice, Lucille, Howard, Walt, Lewis, Ben, Gerry, Gertie.