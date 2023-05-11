Leslie “Les” L. Louden, 73, Princeton

July 7, 1949 - May 9, 2023

Leslie L. Louden, age 73 of Princeton, MN, and affectionately known as Les, passed away on May 9, 2023, at his home. A Celebration of Life for Les will be held at a later date.

Leslie Lee was born on July 7, 1949, in Minneapolis, to Charles Sr. and Clarice (Woods) Louden, but was raised by his father and step-mother, Dawn Louden, in New Hope. Les graduated from high school and went on to serve his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. After he was honorably discharged for his military duty, Les worked as a foreman in the mailroom of the Minneapolis StarTribune for over 30 years. His dedication and hard work were evident in his long tenure at the newspaper, where he was well-respected and admired by his colleagues.