Leroy J. Scheibel, 78, Albany

July 1, 1938 - January 28, 2017



The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Leroy J. Scheibel, age 78 of Albany will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 4 at the Church of the Seven Dolors in Albany. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. There will be a visitation after 10:00 AM Saturday at the church in Albany. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Leroy was born July 1, 1938 in Albany to Andrew and Christine (Katzner) Scheibel. He graduated from Albany high school and worked on his family farm. He was a member of the Church of The Seven Dolors in Albany.

Leroy is survived by his sisters, Jeanette Welle, Albany and Mary Scheibel, Minneapolis and many nieces and nephews.