LeRoy F. Winter, 97, St. Cloud

February 20, 1926 - December 9, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for LeRoy F. Winter, age 97, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik and Reverend Eberhard Schefers will concelebrate. Entombment will be in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 15, 2023 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud and from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. The Moose Lodge #1400 prayers will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud. Tom Rentz will lead the St. Augustine’s Men’s Group in the Recitation of the Most Holy Rosary at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church.

LeRoy was born on February 20, 1926 to Edward and Hildegard (Roelike) Winter in Spring Hill, Minnesota. He was united in marriage to Ludwina M. “Lucky” Klein on October 23, 1952 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. LeRoy worked for Handyman’s Hardware as a manager, retiring in 1988 after 25 years of service. He was a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, the St. Augustine’s Men’s Group, the Moose Lodge #1400, the St. Cloud Eagle’s Aerie #622, the National Rifle Association and the Sauk Rapids Sportsman’s Club.

LeRoy was a father, grandfather and great grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and most importantly, fishing. As a young man, LeRoy often boasted that he went fishing 52 weekends a year. In 2001, LeRoy began traveling to Alaska with his son, Steve for fishing expeditions. He continued to travel, typically by himself, into his 90s. He also enjoyed woodworking and making things with his hands.

He is survived by his children, Sheila (Brad) Mockros, Steve, Kevin (Joy), Kim (Shennon) Hempel; six grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren (plus one on the way); sister-in-law, Margaret Winter; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lucky; siblings, Dolores (Glen) Erickson, Gary, and an infant brother.

A special thank you to the staff of the St. Cloud Hospital for their loving and compassionate care of LeRoy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.