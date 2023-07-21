Leonella “Noney” Florine Plantenberg, 94, Eden Valley

August 11, 1928 - July 19, 2023

attachment-Leonella Plantenberg loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Leonella “Noney” F. Plantenberg, age 94, who passed away Wednesday at Hilltop Care Center in Watkins. Rev. Donald Wagner will officiate and burial will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Eden Valley. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Leonella was born August 11, 1928, in Cold Spring to Lawrence and Loretta (Keppers) Thielmann. She married Bernard Plantenberg on May 11, 1948 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. Noney lived in Cold Spring, Richmond, Rockville, and Eden Valley since 1966. She was co-owner of Plantenberg’s Market in Eden Valley with her husband Bernard, and son John and his wife Carol. Noney was also a homemaker and worked as a receptionist. She was a member of Assumption Catholic Church where she was a member of the quilting group and Christian Mothers. Noney was also a member of Eden Valley American Legion Post 381 Auxiliary, Choraliers Choir, and Red Hat Society. She enjoyed baking and cooking and was known for her potato salad. Noney also enjoyed singing, gardening, sewing, entertaining, and traveling with family. She was friendly, compassionate, outgoing, and faithful.

Survivors include her sons and daughters, John (Carol) of Paynesville, Sharon (Mike) Teicher of Eden Valley, Colleen Weiss-Vanderwoude (Ed “Woody” Vanderwoude) of Henning, Kay (Jim) Tintes of Watkins, and Ken (Debbie) of Paynesville; siblings, Marlene Plantenberg of Richmond, Carrie Theisen of Monticello, and Wally (Louise) Thielmann of Waite Park; 21 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernard on December 4, 2013; son-in-law, Tom Weiss; grandsons, Jeremy Teicher and Bradley Weiss; grandson-in-law, Scott Gretsch; siblings, Mary (Lee) Schommer, Vaya (Vince) Sturm, Gina Eichers, Clarence “Doc” Thielmann, Cyrilla “Cy” Effertz, Alma Grams; two infant brothers; and brothers-in-law, Mike Plantenberg and Arch Theisen.

Special thank you to CentraCare Hospice, Hilltop Nursing Home, Garden View Assisted Living, Paynesville Hospital, Watkins Ambulance Service, and Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home for all of their care.