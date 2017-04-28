Leonard Max Beehler, 86, Modesto, California

June 23, 1930 – April 23, 2017

Leonard Max Beehler was born on June 23, 1930, in Foley, Minnesota, to Max and Frieda (nee Fenski) Beehler. Leonard entered the kingdom of God by baptism in his parents’ home on July 4, 1930. He was baptized by Pastor Paul Beck of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Foley. Leonard was confirmed in his Christian faith at St. Paul’s on April 18, 1943. His confirmation verse was Revelation 2:10, “Be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life.” By the grace of God in Jesus Christ, Leonard entered the kingdom of glory passing from this life at age 86 on April 23, 2017, in Modesto, California. His mortal remains will await the resurrection of all flesh at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Foley, Minnesota.

Leonard married Audrey Abbie Johnson on September 27, 1958, at First Presbyterian Church in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota. The couple lived in St. Cloud and Foley, Minnesota before moving to Modesto in August of 1987. The Lord blessed the Beehlers 48 years of married life together and five sons, Timothy, Paul, Daniel, Andrew, and James.Leonard was employed as an auto and truck mechanic and also farming. After retiring, he was actively involved in caring for the facilities and grounds at his church, St. Peter Lutheran Church in Modesto. He found true enjoyment in mowing, caring for plants around the property, and performing maintenance work. The congregation was blessed for many years to have his services, his expertise, and his participation in the worship and congregational life at St. Peter.Leonard’s wife Audrey preceded him in death on April 18, 2007. He is also preceded in death by his sons Paul, Daniel, and Andrew; and his brother Raymond. Leonard is survived by his sons Timothy and James of Modesto, by his brother Donald, and his sisters Maxine Christenson, Alice Montgomery, Elaine Monaghan, and Jean Wisneski.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 1, 4:00-8:00 pm, at Salas Brothers Funeral Home at 419 Scenic Drive in Modesto. There will also be a visitation on Tuesday, May 2, 9:00-11:00 am, at St. Peter Lutheran Church at 3461 Merle Avenue in Modesto. Following the visitation, a memorial service will be held at St. Peter Lutheran Church at 11:00 am. A committal service will be held at a later date at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Foley, Minnesota, where his wife and sons are buried.