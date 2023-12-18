Leona “Toni” Watts, 105, St. Cloud

November 11, 1918 - December 12, 2023

Services celebrating the life of Leona “Toni” Watts will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 18, 2023, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 17, 2023, from 4-7 PM at Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes, St. Cloud and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Interment will be private. Leona (Toni) Watts passed away peacefully on December 12, 2023, at St. Benedict’s Care Center.

Toni was born on November 11, 1918, in Spring Valley, MN to Edward and Anna Marie (Natz) Besterfeldt. She later moved to Austin, MN where she met and married Victor Tomhave. They were doting parents to their daughter, Sheelah. Vic passed away in 1967. Toni had been working for Marvin’s, a ladies clothing store, where she eventually became the assistant manager. After Marvin’s sold to Stevenson’s, she became the manager. She developed a flair for fashion and helping her customers. Toni resigned when she married Don Watts to help with his business, Lansing Corners Supper Club. She was the bookkeeper and always the gracious hostess. They retired in 1979 and enjoyed traveling with friends, music, and dancing. She was active in Grace Lutheran Church, Austin Country Club, Cotillion Dance Club and SCORE. Toni’s real passion came as a volunteer at Saint Olaf Mayo Hospital, where she earned over 6000 hours of volunteer time. Toni moved to St. Cloud in 2016 to be near family She was blessed with the time to know and love her eight great-grandchildren.

Toni is survived by her daughter, Sheelah (Gene) Windfeldt, Saint Cloud and stepson Kermit (Melodie) Watts, Austin, grandchildren, Michael (Crystal) Windfeldt, St. Cloud; Gregory (Beth) Windfeldt, Saint Cloud; Steven (Molly) Windfeldt, Saint Cloud; step-grandchildren, Sara Watts, Todd Watts, Troy (Nicole) Watts, great-grandchildren, Nathan Windfeldt, Allison Windfeldt, Matthew Windfeldt, Logan Windfeldt, Sarah Windfeldt, Lucas Windfeldt, Ryder Windfeldt, and Paige Windfeldt.

She is preceded in death by her husband Donald Watts of 29 years. Her first husband Victor Tomhave, stepson, Robert Watts and his wife Linda Watts. Her grandson, Jonathan Windfeldt. She is also preceded by her siblings, Erma Besterfeldt, Viola Harrison, Ervin Besterfeldt and Esther VanHouse.

The family welcomes donations to Centra Care Hospice, or a charity of choice, as an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers. A special thank you to the 4th floor staff at St. Benedict’s long-term care and Centra Care hospice.