Leona (Heimenz) Juetten, 100, Pierz

October 21, 1919 - March 8, 2020

Leona Juetten, 100-year-old resident of Pierz died Sunday, March 8 at the Harmony House in Pierz. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 11:00 A.M. at the Fellowship Bible Church on Pierz. Visitation will be held from 5-8 P.M. on Friday, March 13 and from 10-11 A.M. on Saturday, all at the church. Burial will be at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church Cemetery in Pierz.

Leona Marie Heimenz was born on October 21, 1919 to the late Joseph and Angela (Sand) Heimenz in Buckman Twp., Minnesota. She was married to Nicholas Juetten on September 2, 1940 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman, Minnesota. Together they raised 6 children. Leona loved playing cards, especially 500. She canned, cooked, gardened and made homemade wine. She worked at Crestliner for a short time. Leona worked at St. Mary's Villa in the laundry for over 13 years.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jimmy (Peggy) Juetten of Little Falls, Virginia (Larry) Litke of Pierz, Betty Miller of Ramsey, Larry (Myrna) Juetten of Pierz, Herb Juetten of Pierz, Diane (Jerry) Lasser of Valreco, Florida; 21 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; 22 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Edward (Marcy) Heimenz of St. Joseph and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nicholas Juetten in 1996; brothers, Emil, Ray, Herman, Victor, Lawrence, Alfred; sisters, Clara, Marie, Ella, Alma; son-in-law, Fred Miller.