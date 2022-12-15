Leon A. Goenner, 74, Oak Park

September 18, 1948 - December 11, 2022

Leon A. Goenner, age 74, of Oak Park, passed away on December 11, 2022 surrounded by his family at home. Mass of Christian Burial will take place 10:30 AM Thursday, December 15, 2022 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Foley, MN. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Visitation will take place from 4-8 PM Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at the Foley Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at church. Parish prayers will take place at 5 PM Wednesday. Burial will take place at St. Marcus Catholic Cemetery, Clear Lake, MN.

Leon Anthony Goenner was born September 18, 1948 to Clifford and Leona (Wipper) Goenner. He married Diane Kinzer and later divorced. He then married Julie Stacy on December 23, 1983.

Leon enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming and tending to his garden. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. Leon was an avid baseball fan of the MN Twins and watching his grandsons play the game that was so dear to his heart. He even taught his grandsons how to throw a curve ball. Leon had a memory that was everlasting and could tell stories from his childhood. He loved to laugh and tease others. Drinking coffee and playing cards, especially Whist, were some of his favorite pastimes.

He is survived by his wife, Julie; children, Rhonda (Eric) Witzman, Kevin (Alissa) Goenner, Tanya (Brandon) Doering; step children, Dennis (Dawn) Stacy, Daniel (Becky) Goerger-Stacy, Darcie (Shawn) Lockwood; 14 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; siblings Doreen (Terry) Dumonceaux, Bonnie (Duane) Gohman, Lisa (Mike) Nielsen; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judy and brother in law, Tim.