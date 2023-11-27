Leo Engren Jr., 45, St. Cloud

July 23, 1981 - November 10, 2023

attachment-Leo Engren loading...

It is with a heavy heart I announce the death of my husband, Leo Engren Jr. of St. Cloud, MN, on Nov. 10th, 2023. Leo was an amazing man with a big heart. A great dad, husband, son, uncle, and friend.

Leo Engren was born July 23rd, 1981, in Coon Rapids, MN, to Leo Sr. and Patricia Engren.

He is survived by his wife, Nicky Engren, and his children, Nevaeh, Hannah, and Landon Engren. His parents, Leo Sr. and Patricia Engren, his sister, Peggy Engren, and his brother, Andrew Engren. Also, his nieces and nephews, his many aunts and uncles, and many cousins and friends

He is preceded in death by his grandpa, Leonard Engren Sr., his grandparents, Jerry and Val Gaslin, and his uncle, Joe.

He will be missed by so many. His celebration of life will be held on Nov. 29th, from 3 pm to 5 pm at the Miller Carlin Funeral Home.